McTominay Hero Of Manchester United

Scott McTominay spared Man United blushes when he scored two stoppage-time goals to secure a 2-1 victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old midfielder was introduced in the 87th minute with his side trailing by a goal after Mathias Jensen slotted home an opener and had a stunning impact.

After the match, McTominay revealed his joy at the result and described it as one of his best moments at the club.

He said, “That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.”

READ ALSO:

were on course for three consecutive Premier League losses at Old Trafford for the first time since February 1979 until McTominay’s late goals.

It highlights a difficult start to the season for Erik ten Hag’s side and the Scotland international stressed the importance of the win.

He said: “Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end.

“It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals. Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here.

“Sometimes we feel like we are in our own bubble with people outside only saying negative things, but we just have to block that out and be better after the international break.”

The United now sit in 10th place with 12 points heading into the two-week break for international football, after which they travel to Bramall Lane to face a struggling Sheffield United.