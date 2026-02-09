MCSN Announces Receipt Of N1.2bn Copyright Levy

The Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has announced the receipt of N1.2 billion representing the first tranche of the Copyright Levy under Section 89 of the Copyright Act 2022 for musical works and sound recordings. In a statement, the organization noted that copyright levy has been one of the legal provisions of Copyright Laws in Nigeria since 1988, but never implemented until President Bola Tinubu came into power.

MCSN promised that the eventual disbursement of the fund will certainly reach the grassroots and every Nigerian creator, no matter where they are located, in order to begin to actually lift poor musicians out of deep poverty.

“With all glory to the Almighty God and deep gratitude to His Excellency, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not forgetting the support of the Hon. AttorneyGeneral of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the untiring efforts of the DG of the NCC, Dr. John Ohi Asein, the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) is pleased to announce the receipt of the first tranche of the Copyright Levy under Section 89 of the Copyright Act 2022 in the sum of One Billion, Two Hundred and Five Million Nine Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty Naira, Twenty Kobo (N1,205,956,580.20) for musical works and sound recordings.

“The roles played by the Honourable Minister of Finance and the Accountant General of the Federation are highly noted and greatly valued. “This payment falls on all fours with the renewed hope agenda of the present government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to make the creative industry a very viable sector in the Nigerian economy.

This is not politics, but economic reality “The copyright levy has been one of the legal provisions of Copyright Laws in Nigeria since 1988, but never implemented until President Bola Tinubu came into power. “The eventual disbursement of the fund will certainly reach the grassroots and every Nigerian creator, no matter where they are located, in order to begin to actually lift our poor musicians out of deep poverty”, MCSN said.

The organization frowned at activities of certain entities which it argued were confusing the copyright system, thus preventing it to deliver the desired results. “We are not unaware of the grumblings of certain interests fronting some Nigerian entities to continue with the unprofitable actions of more than 30 years to hold down the progress of the Nigerian music industry.

“They have been operating under various guises confusing the copyright system, thus preventing it to deliver the desired results to our creatives, particularly in the music industry. The latest of such antics is the one being peddled by Record Labels Proprietors Initiative (RELPI), which is falsely campaigning that they represent sound recording owners, without properly defining their status and interests. “For a start, sound recordings is a shared interest between record producers and performers (performing musicians) whose performances were recorded.

“The rights in sound recordings are normally shared between the producers and performers, in certain territories at the ratio of 50% a-piece. “In Nigeria, most performers (performing musicians) whose performances were recorded in albums are direct members and assignors of MCSN, vis-à-vis many independent record producers and label owners. These are the real owners of sound recordings in Nigeria.

“The Performing Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), which is the only legally recognised union/association of performing and employers of musicians (including recording producers and labels) has a subsisting agreement with MCSN with which MCSN represents the copyright interests of all performers and producers in Nigeria.

“Every country determines how intellectual property, particularly copyright, is protected within their territories in line with relevant international bilateral and multilateral conventions and treaties. Nigeria is not an exception as it has in place its law, the Copyright Act 2022, under which copyright in seven or eight categories of works/rights are protected within the Nigerian economy and market.