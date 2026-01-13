McPherson Varsity VC To Registrar: Your Appointment Is Strategic For Institutional Growth

…as Mrs Alawode set for open-door policy, deepen collaboration

The newly appointed Registrar of McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo in Ogun State, Mrs Emi’ Alawode, has reiterated that her approach will centre on an open-door policy that values ideas, feedback, and collaboration.

This is as she reaffirmed that a modern Registry thrives when staff feel empowered, and students feel supported, and that “when systems work well, learning thrives.” The new Registrar described the Registry as a critical support system that must function with clarity, empathy, and consistency.

The new Registrar disclosed this during a brief ceremony to welcome her on her resumption to the university by the ViceChancellor, Prof Francis Igbasan.

The Vice-Chancellor described Mrs Alawode’s appointment as a strategic step toward strengthening governance, service delivery, and institutional systems, as he said that “the Registry is the backbone of university administration.”

“With the depth of experience and people-centred vision the new Registrar brings, we are confident of a Registry that is responsive, collaborative, and future-ready,” he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, commended the immediate past Acting Registrar, Mr Olufemi Adebowale for adding value to the Registry Department and the entire university administration during the transition period, noting that the university remains committed to continuity and institutional respect.

A statement by the university said Mrs Alawode would bring a renewed focus on people-centred service delivery, administrative efficiency, and collaborative governance. Meanwhile, with many years of experience in university administration, governance, and institutional communication, the statement added that her immediate focus is on listening, continuity, and gradual system strengthening.

However, Mrs Alawode, who also paid tribute to the immediate past Acting Registrar (Adebowale), lauded the dedication and stability he brought to the Registry during his tenure, stressing that the leadership at McPherson University is built on continuity and shared institutional memory. As part of her itineraries, the new Registrar, according to the statement, will in the coming weeks engage staff members and students through structured consultations to identify challenges, opportunities, and immediate service improvements.