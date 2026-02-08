McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, has formally welcomed 896 new students at its 14th Matriculation Ceremony, marking another significant milestone in the University’s commitment to academic excellence, moral discipline, and faith-based education.

Delivering recently the matriculation address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Francis Igbasan, expressed gratitude to God for the continued growth and stability of the University.

He disclosed that the matriculating students comprised 881 undergraduates admitted through UTME and Direct Entry, alongside 15 postgraduate students across various academic programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor specially appreciated the Visitor to the University and General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria (FGCN), Rev. Dr. Sam Aboyeji, for honouring the Institution with his presence and for his consistent spiritual support.

He also commended the McPherson University Parents Consultative Forum (PCF) for its generous donations to the University, which included a coaster bus, seven laptops, and a set of musical instruments for the McPherson University Staff School.

Addressing the newly admitted students, Professor Igbasan congratulated the Class of 2025/2026 and reminded them that the matriculation ceremony formally ushered them into a distinct, vision-driven, and faith-based academic community founded on Christian values.

He reiterated the University’s commitment to delivering high-quality, functional education supported by modern facilities, dedicated lecturers, and a curriculum designed to promote innovation, critical thinking, and lifelong learning.