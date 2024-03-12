McPherson Varsity Don Wins £5,000 UK Research Grant

A don at the Department of Biological Sciences, McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole Adegun, has won the Royal Society of Chemistry, United Kingdom research grant worth £5,000. The research grant, which is for one year duration, is awarded for his research project, titled: “Prescription, Non-Prescription and Other Personal Healthcare Products: An Investigation into Their Environmental Behaviour in Ondo State, Nigeria.”

Expressing delight over the grant, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Francis Igbasan, on behalf of the management and the entire university community, commended Adegun for the academic feat and wished him a resounding success in the conduct of the research. Adegun, a Second Class Upper Division graduate of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) Degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso in 2002; obtained Masters of Science (M.Sc) Degree in Analytical Chemistry from the University of Ibadan (UI) in 2006, and PhD in Environmental Chemistry from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State in 2021.

According to a statement by the Deputy Registrar, Information & Public Relations for the university, Sanmi Enigbokan, the scholar was awarded an honorary appointment in 2019 as a Visiting Researcher/PhD Student to the School of Life Sciences, Pharmacy and Chemistry, Kingston University London, United Kingdom. Apart from this, Adegun has also won the Researcher Development Award of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2023, as well as the Developing World Scholarship of the Analytical Chemistry Trust Fund of the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2019, while in 2002 he was a recipient of the Tugbuyele Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Chemistry from his alma mater.