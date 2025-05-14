McPherson University Records 100% Success In General Nursing Examinations

Share

In a remarkable display of academic excellence and professional commitment, McPherson University has achieved a 100% pass rate in the recently concluded General Nursing Examinations.

All 56 students from the Department of Nursing Science who sat for the rigorous national examination emerged successful, earning their qualification as Registered Nurses (RN) under the supervision of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

This outstanding achievement not only shows the university’s dedication to nurturing competent healthcare professionals, but also positions McPherson University as a rising leader in nursing education in Nigeria.

The success story is the result of deliberate efforts in academic restructuring, infrastructure development, and continuous hands-on training aimed at equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the healthcare sector.

The General Nursing Examination is divided into four components, assessing students in various theoretical and practical aspects of nursing.

According to the Department, all students who sat for the exam passed successfully, a feat the Institution attributes to a strong culture of learning and practical experience, academic dedication, and commitment from both Staff and Students.

The Coordinator of the Department of Nursing Science, Mr. Irodi Canis Chijoke, expressed pride in the department’s performance, describing the achievement as a landmark for McPherson University.

“This is a great development and a good sign of what lies ahead for our department. It reflects the commitment of the Institution to academic excellence,” he stated.

Mr. Irodi further emphasized that the university’s success could not have been possible without the visionary leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Francis Igbasan.

“The Vice-Chancellor has invested in the Nursing Science department, from hiring competent hands to purchasing equipment and learning aids,” he noted.

He also linked the success to recent changes in the nursing curriculum, which he says have significantly enhanced student understanding and performance.

“The new curriculum was designed to make learning more practical and student-centered. It’s yielding results already,” he added.

The department’s upgraded facilities were not only beneficial to students but also impressed external examiners. “With what we have on ground here, our students can compete with their counterparts from other institutions and even top them.

Examiners who visited from various locations attested to the quality of our laboratory equipment,” Mr. Irodi said.

Nurse Oluwasegun Babalola, one of the Clinical Instructors involved in the Students’ training, also commended the University’s Management.

He highlighted the importance of the newly procured laboratory equipment and credited them for improving hands-on learning and boosting Students’ confidence during the exams.

Speaking further, Nurse Babalola said the Students were encouraged to engage in group studies and collaborative learning.

“Students worked in groups, shared ideas, and whenever they encountered challenges, lecturers were readily available to assist.

This peer driven approach helped to deepen understanding,” he explained.

He revealed that before the exams, Students were divided into smaller practical groups to allow for more intensive training.

“They practiced consistently under supervision. Mistakes were corrected immediately, which helped them master procedures and perform with confidence during the actual exams,” he noted.

Sharing her experience, RN Olojede Olateju Oluwapamilerin, the class representative of the 400-level Nursing Students, detailed the examination process.

“The exams lasted four days. We wrote Papers 1 and 2 at Babcock University, while Papers 3 and 4 were conducted here at McPherson. The exams were originally scheduled for November but were moved backward to May.

Thankfully, the training and exposure we’ve received here prepared us well. We are grateful to God and the University for our success,” she shared.

