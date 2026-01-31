McPherson University Matriculates 896 Students At 14th Convocation

…Reaffirms faith, excellence, discipline

McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, has formally welcomed 896 new students at its 14th Matriculation Ceremony, marking another significant milestone in the University’s commitment to academic excellence, moral discipline, and faith-based education.

Delivering the matriculation address, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Francis Igbasan, expressed gratitude to God for the continued growth and stability of the University.

He disclosed that the matriculating students comprised 881 undergraduates admitted through UTME and Direct Entry, alongside 15 postgraduate students across various academic programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor specially appreciated the Visitor to the University and General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria (FGCN), Rev. Dr Sam Aboyeji, for honouring the Institution with his presence and for his consistent spiritual support.

He also commended the McPherson University Parents Consultative Forum (PCF) for its generous donations to the University, which included a coaster bus, seven laptops, and a set of musical instruments for the McPherson University Staff School.

Addressing the newly admitted students, Professor Igbasan congratulated the Class of 2025/2026 and reminded them that the matriculation ceremony formally ushered them into a distinct, vision-driven, and faith-based academic community founded on Christian values.

He reiterated the University’s commitment to delivering high-quality, functional education supported by modern facilities, dedicated lecturers, and a curriculum designed to promote innovation, critical thinking, and lifelong learning.

He further revealed that the University had commissioned sixteen major projects within the last three and a half years, significantly enhancing infrastructure, academic facilities, and student support services. According to him, McPherson University remains committed to holistic education that develops students intellectually, morally, and spiritually.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed the institution’s zero tolerance for indiscipline, warning students against examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, bullying, indecent dressing, sexual immorality, violence, and disrespect for authority.

He emphasised that offenders would face strict sanctions, including expulsion. He also disclosed that students in the LL.B. Law and B.N.Sc. Nursing Science programmes must maintain a minimum CGPA of 3.50 at the end of their first academic session to remain in their respective programmes.

Professor Igbasan encouraged the matriculating students to take full advantage of academic and extracurricular opportunities available at the University, while maintaining a strong spiritual life through prayer and adherence to godly values.

He also assured parents and guardians of the University’s commitment to partnering with them in raising graduates distinguished by excellence, integrity, and service.

The matriculation oath was administered by the University Registrar, Mrs Emi Alawode, officially admitting the students into the McPherson University academic community.

The ceremony also featured special prayers for the matriculating students, led by the General Overseer, Rev. Dr Sam Aboyeji, committing their academic journey and well-being into God’s hands.