McPherson University Holds 2025 Christmas Carol

In a colourful display of music, unity, and celebration, McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State, held its 2025 annual Christmas Carol of Seven Lessons at the Stephen & Hannah Obaro Multipurpose Hall.

The event brought together members of the university community, including management staff, academic and non-teaching personnel, students, and pupils from the Staff School.

The ceremony featured captivating drama presentations by students and soul-lifting musical ministrations from both staff and students, creating a vibrant and spiritually enriching atmosphere for all attendees.

Delivering the Christmas address, Vice Chancellor Professor Francis Igbasan expressed immense joy at the gathering, highlighting the season as a moment for gratitude, reflection, and renewed hope.

He noted that the university had achieved remarkable progress over the past year, attributing the success to the collective commitment and dedication of both staff and students.

Professor Igbasan specially acknowledged the Acting Registrar, the Bursar, and the University Librarian for their outstanding contributions throughout the year.

He also commended all academic and non-teaching staff for their unwavering devotion to the growth and development of the university, praising their exceptional commitment to excellence.

The Vice Chancellor extended warm greetings to the students, whom he described as the “Champions and driving force of the university,” emphasizing that their passion for learning and resilience continues to define the institution’s identity and future.

Highlighting key infrastructural achievements, Professor Igbasan announced the dedication of several new facilities, including the Stephen & Hannah Obaro Multipurpose Hall and a modern health centre.

He also revealed the completion of newly constructed male and female hostels designed to enhance students’ comfort and support their academic journey.

He further disclosed that additional projects would be completed before the end of the year, including the second phase of the university cafeteria, an extension of the College of Allied Health Sciences, and another female hostel.

These ongoing developments, he stated, reflect the university’s commitment to improving the living and learning environment for all members of the community.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of outstanding staff for the 2024/2025 academic session. Five staff members, Rev. Ibiwunmi Alo (University Chaplain), Miss Comfort Gomina, Mr. Babalola Oluwasegun, Miss Odunayo Seriki, and Mrs. Amos Oluwatosin received awards for their exceptional service.

The awardees included two junior staff and three senior staff who distinguished themselves through exemplary duty and commitment.

Professor Igbasan also appreciated the Chaplain and the Chaplaincy Board for organising the programme and encouraged the university community to embrace the spiritual essence of Christmas.

He wished everyone a peaceful festive season and a prosperous New Year.