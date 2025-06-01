McPherson University Cooperative Society Elects New Executives

Share

McPherson University successfully conducted its Staff Cooperative Society elections on Friday, May 30, 2025, ushering in a new set of executives to lead the society’s operations.

The keenly contested election reflected a strong sense of participation and commitment among staff members to the cooperative’s growth and development.

Mr. Ehi Emhonyon emerged as the newly elected President of the Cooperative Society, securing a commanding lead with 107 votes, ahead of Dr Kayode Akinola and Mr Taiwo Olanipekun, who polled 8 and 38 votes respectively. Dr Grace Aina was elected unopposed as Vice President, marking her continued contribution to leadership within the University.

In other key positions, Dr. Victoria Ogundairo was elected General Secretary, narrowly edging out Mr. Olutayo Balogun with 77 votes to 76. Mrs. Folasade Odefunso won the position of Assistant General Secretary with a significant margin, gaining 113 votes against her opponent, Mrs. Christianah Olajide, who had 38.

For the position of Financial Secretary, Mr. Olawale Ashaolu received 99 votes, defeating Mrs. Dorcas Iseyemi who polled 52. For the post of Internal Auditor, Dr.Emmanuel Awofeko had 11 votes, while Mr. Bamidele Adeyemi pulled 68. Mr. Kayode Giwa was elected unopposed as Treasurer.

The newly appointed Ex-Officio Members are Mr. Adedeji Osunla, the immediate past President and his Vice, Dr. Akeem Shonubi, whose roles will be to support the governance and advisory functions of the cooperative.

The event, which also marked the 12th Annual General Meeting of McPherson University Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society, was witnessed by officials of the Ogun State Ministry of Community Development and Cooperative Services, led by an Assistant Director, Mrs. Folasade Adesina. She appreciated the maturity and level of decorum exhibited by members of the Society.

“The election was well contested. It was very fair and transparent. And shows the confidence the members have in the leadership and existing structure of the Society,” she said.

The results of the poll were officially signed and submitted by the Electoral Committee, comprising Dr. Felix Fashanu (Chairman), Dr. Olubukola Agboola (Member), and Mr. Isaac Merayebu (Secretary).

