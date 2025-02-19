McPherson University Commissions Hostel And Laboratory Building Extension, Names Female Hostel Road After FWI

Share

In a significant step in enhancing its infrastructure, McPherson University has commissioned two new facilities: a female hostel and a laboratory building extension.

In recognition of the Foursquare Women Inter – national’s (FWI) generous contribution, the University has announced that the road leading to the female hostels would be named in honour of the organization.

The FWI, under the leadership of its President, Elder Gbemisola Ajayi, spearheaded the donation of the female hostel. She recounted how the project began with faith, as they approached the University’s Vice-Chancellor for a plot of land despite lacking financial resources at the time.

Elder Ajayi expressed profound appreciation to the Vice-Chancel lor for granting them the opportunity to bring their vision to reality.

The ceremony was presided over by the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, who is also the Visitor to the Institution.

The event marked another big step in the University’s efforts to provide better accommodation and learning facilities for its students.

The newly commissioned female hostel is expected to significantly ease the accommodation challenges faced by female students at McPherson University.



