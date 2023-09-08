Mcoluomo Announces Return To NURTW

Former chairman of the Lagos State of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo, has announced his return to the union, about a year and five months after he was suspended from his position.

This followed the lifting of his suspension and that of other members in the South-West by the factional President of the body, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede. Speaking at an event yesterday, Akinsanya, who is the Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), lauded the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support towards the union during the ‘trying periods’ while describing the transition as a new dawn in the organisation to its “original home”.

Recall that the popular transport leader was in April 2022 suspended by the NURTW in the peak of the crisis with the President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, but he was later appointed by the state governor as the Chairman of Parks Management Committee.

However, yesterday Oluomo said he was back to his position, while thanking the governor for his support. He reiterated the Union’s commitment towards supporting the THEMES agenda of the Lagos State governor and also ensuring unity among all members irrespective of affiliations.

He said, “As we transcend from Lagos State Parks and Garages to NURTW. The revamped NURTW (both at the National Level and State Level in Lagos Sate) will not rest on our oars to support the THEMES agenda of His Excellency in Lagos State.”

“As we are all aware that in the THEMES agenda, T represents Transportation, we are therefore using this medium to reiterate our full corporation to all the giant strides of His Excellency in the Transportation Sector in Lagos State.