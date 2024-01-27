McMahon Resigns As TKO Chairman Over Sexual, Trafficking Lawsuit

The co-founder of WWE, Vince McMahon resigned from his role as executive chairman of TKO, the parent group of the professional wrestling organisation, following a lawsuit that accuses him of sexual misconduct.

The development followed a lawsuit filed by former World Wrestling Entertainment employee Janel Grant, who sued the company, McMahon, and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis for sexual assault, trafficking, and emotional abuse, several online news platforms said on Saturday.

“I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately,” McMahon said in a statement released by TKO.

The suit by a former employee filed on Thursday in federal court in Connecticut accuses McMahon, WWE and another executive of “physical and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking at WWE,” and seeks unspecified costs and damages.

McMahon denied the allegations in the statement, saying, “I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.”

WWE President Nick Khan wrote in a memo to employees that McMahon “will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

In 2022, McMahon announced his retirement from WWE due to accusations of wrongdoing. He also paid the corporation $17.4 million to pay the expenses of the inquiry into the incident. He came back in January 2023.

McMahon, the driving force behind the wrestling entertainment organisation, took it from a small regional participant in the 1980s highly fragmented market to a global behemoth with approximately $1 billion in revenue in 2021.

To increase the brand’s acceptance among television viewers, he employed famous wrestlers, scripted fights and sparkles. He also invented the idea of pay-per-view matches for major events like “WrestleMania” to increase the company’s income base.

TKO was formed last year when McMahon forged a deal between WWE and Endeavor Group-owned mixed martial arts franchise UFC.