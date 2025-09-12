MCLs Urges Muslims To See Mawlid Nabiyy Beyond A Public Holiday, Calls For Emulation Of Prophet’s Teachings

The Muslim Community of Lagos State (MCLS) has congratulated Muslims in Lagos and across Nigeria on the celebration of Mawlid Nabiyy, the commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Hon. Muhammad Bello Oyinlomo Danmole, and Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Jubril Folami, the body emphasized that the significance of the occasion transcends the declaration of a public holiday.

MCLS described Mawlid Nabiyy as a call to action, urging Muslims to live by the values and teachings of the Prophet, including truth, kindness, justice, and humility.

The group also underscored the importance of peaceful coexistence, tolerance across faiths, and the promotion of peace in Lagos State. Quoting the Qur’an (33:21), the statement reminded believers that the Prophet remains the best example for humanity.

It also cited the Hadith, “The best among you are those who have the best manners and character,” stressing the need for Muslims to reflect the Prophet’s virtues in their daily conduct.

“As we commemorate this noble occasion, let the mercy and guidance of the Prophet (peace be upon him) manifest in our character and dealings, so that our society may benefit from his timeless message,” MCLS stated.