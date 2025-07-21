McEnies Global Communications Gets KeroJet Services Ltd’s Partnership Deal

McEnies Global Communications, a Nigerian integrated marketing and digital communications firm has announced a partnership deal with KeroJet Services Limited, a foremost provider of aviation fuel and energy logistics solutions in Nigeria.

A statement on Monday by the Group Chief Executive Officer of McEnies Global Communications, Dr. Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, explained that the new partnership comes on the heels of McEnies Global Communications’ unwavering commitment to diligence, quality service, and adherence to best practices, qualities that have consistently set the agency apart in a competitive marketplace.

“Founded in 2016, KeroJet Services Limited has rapidly distinguished itself as a proudly indigenous company specializing in Jet A-1 aviation fuel supply, aircraft handling, air cargo, LPG supply, and related aviation services.

With a reputation for “fueling skies with precision and trust,” KeroJet has become a trusted name among commercial airlines and the broader energy sector, earning IATA approval and expanding across key Nigerian aviation hubs (KeroJet Services),” the statement added.

Expressing her excitement over the partnership, Olaosebikan, said: “Winning the KeroJet Services Limited account is a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to best-in-class service delivery. At McEnies, we believe that every brand deserves a voice that resonates.

“KeroJet’s trust in our capabilities validates the value of diligence, creativity, and ethical standards in communications. We are honored to help shape the narrative of a company that fuels progress and embodies integrity in the energy sector.”

Founder and Managing Director of KeroJet Services Limited, Mr. Femi Balogun, commented on the decision to appoint McEnies:

He said: “At KeroJet, we’ve always believed that trust and quality are the foundations of sustainable growth. Choosing McEnies Global Communications as our communications partner reflects our commitment to working with organizations that share our values. Their proven track record in strategic marketing and their deep understanding of the Nigerian market make them the right fit to tell our story as we continue to expand our footprint.”

“McEnies Global Communications brings over a decade of rich experience in marketing, communications, and events management, consistently delivering innovative solutions for clients across industries (McEnies Global). This new win further cements the agency’s position as a go-to partner for brands seeking impactful, results-driven communications.

“Established in 2016, KeroJet Services is a leading indigenous provider of aviation fuel, aircraft handling, and energy logistics in Nigeria. The company’s core ethos centers on precision, reliability, and supporting the aviation industry’s growth through quality services (KeroJet Services),” the statement concluded.