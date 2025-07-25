MCenies Gets KeroJet Services’ Partnership Deal

McEnies Global Communications, a Nigerian integrated marketing and digital communications firm has announced a partnership deal with KeroJet Services Limited, a foremost provider of aviation fuel and energy logistics solutions in Nigeria.

A statement by the Group Chief Executive Officer of McEnies Global Communications, Dr. Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, explained that the new partnership came on the heels of McEnies Global Communications’ unwavering commitment to diligence, quality service, and adherence to best practices, qualities that have consistently set the agency apart in a competitive marketplace.

“Founded in 2016, KeroJet Services Limited has rapidly distinguished itself as a proudly indigenous company specializing in Jet A-1 aviation fuel supply, aircraft handling, air cargo, LPG supply, and related aviation services.

With a reputation for “fueling skies with precision and trust,” KeroJet has become a trusted name among commercial airlines and the broader energy sector, earning IATA approval and expanding across key Nigerian aviation hubs (KeroJet Services),” the statement added.