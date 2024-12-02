MCB Hires Nigerian As CRO

Share

MCB Limited has appointed Abiodun Azeez as chief representative officer in Nigeria With a wealth of experience in the banking sector and a deep understanding of the African market, he would strengthen the company’s presence in Nigeria.

The company said a statement that the new chief representative officer’s extensive experience and strategic vision would contribute to its mission of connecting Africa with MENA and support the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Prior to joining MCB in 2021, Azeez headed Africa coverage for Middle East Bank, facilitating trade flows and raising capital into Africa.

Recognising the significant knowledge gap and the need for a reliable partner in Africa, Abiodun saw MCB’s establishment of the Dubai Office as the perfect platform to engage with Middle East and North Africa (MENA) players interested in Africa.

His exp e r i e n c e in the Dubai Advisory Office, which aimed at connecting Africa with MENA, has equipped them with valuable knowledge about the sectors of interest in Nigeria for MENA corporates.

As the Chief Representative Officer in Nigeria, his primary objectives include strengthening MCB’s presence in Nigeria by being closer to existing clients, particularly in the oil and gas and financial institutions sectors, growing MCB’s share in the corporate segment by developing new relationships that meet the parameters for its global and International Corporates (GIC) and covering sectors such as manufacturing, trading, private equity, telecommunications, and FinTechs.

Also, Azeez intends to adopt a collaborative approach with local financial institutions to complement each other’s strengths and support the corporate sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), MCB Ltd, Thierry Hebraud said: “Abiodun Azeez’s appointment is an important milestone in MCB’s strategy, as we gradually expand our presence and strengthen our operations on the African continent.

With his deep understanding of the region and experience, Abiodun will play a key role in driving our growth initiatives in Nigeria and the region and enhancing our relationships with stakeholders in his coverage areas.

