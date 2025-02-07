MC Orobo Calls Out VeryDarkMan Over ‘Childish’ Comment On Eezee Tee, Mercy Chinwo’s Feud

Share

MC Orobo, the Nigerian comedian, has slammed social media critic VeryDarkMan for weighing in on the ongoing feud between singer Mercy Chinwo and her former record label, Eezee Concept.

VeryDarkMan recently shared a screenshot of an email allegedly sent by Eezee Concept to Mercy Chinwo, accusing her of breaching their contractual agreement.

The social media celebrity also registered his opinion on the feud. However, MC Orobo described VeryDarkMan’s stance as “childish and baseless,” arguing that he lacks understanding of record label contracts and music rights.

MC Orobo said artistes “have the right to buy out their catalog over time” and questioned why no one is speaking positively about Eezee Concept’s founder Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu.

The comedian also advised VeryDarkMan to “take the back seat” and educate himself on the matter. The feud between Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Concept began when she left the label.

She accused Onyedikachukwu of exploiting her and diverting approximately $345,000 from her digital platforms and events without disclosing the transactions and remitting her share.

Onyedikachukwu, popularly called EeZee Tee, denied the allegations, but Chinwo maintained that she was a victim of contract fraud. The record label boss responded by calling for an audit amid allegations of financial misconduct.

