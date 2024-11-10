MC Oluomo’s Son Congratulates Father For Emerging NURTW Nat’l President

Share

The son of popular socialite, MC Oluomo, King West has congratulated him on his latest appointment as the new National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo was recently elected the new NURTW President unopposed.

Recall that MC Oluomo was the immediate past Chairman of the union in Lagos State.

Taking to his Instagram page, King West proudly announced that he’s now the son of the NURTW Nigeria president.

In his congratulatory message, he also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support.

In a now-deleted post, he added that they now control the whole of Nigeria, not just Lagos.

He wrote: “I am now officially the son of the president of NURTW Nigeria. Congratulations dad!! It’s official.

Thank you Mr President His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nah the country wey dey control now, no be only Lagos again. See my pop smile. The beast”.

