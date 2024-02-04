MC Oluomo’s Baby Mama Cries Out Over Alleged Death Threats

Nollywood actress, Maria Muftaudeen, popularly known as Omovc, has called out her baby daddy, the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo over alleged death threats.

In an open letter via her Instagram page, Omovc gave instances of how MC Olumo had threatened to kill her, including ordering a police officer to shoot at her.

According to her, MC Oluomo has refused to take responsibility for the child who they share and all attempts to file a legal case have proved abortive.

Omovc also claimed that many solicitors did not want to take up the case over the fear of MC Oluomo and had also spoken with people close to him but it did not yield any results.

She added that MC Oluomo should be held responsible if anything happens to her or their child.

In a post via Instagram story, she wrote, “I know you are Tinubu’s boy, so you believe the world evolves around you, but there is one being who gives and takes.

“If anything bad happens to me or my daughter, hold MUSILIU AKINSANYA responsible.”

She added, OPEN LETTER TO AKINSANYA MUSIL.IU

“It is no longer news to the public that our escapades provided a child, Zeenat Abebi. You made life unbearable for me not just during the pregnancy but even after the birth of Zeenat.

“All effort to reconcile with you and make you responsible was frustrated by you.

“I had no option than to reach out to people I believed you respect and love but nothing good came out of it. Instead, you are threatening my life and that of the child physically and spiritually (I have some evidence of the physical if the spiritual attacks cannot be established in the law court).

“You lied to people that you gave me 20m Naira. Where? When? Through who? Just as I told those who confronted me, you should rather call out whoever you give such an amount to though I believe you are lying.

“Not until my last visitation to your house, I’ve been responsible for this girl’s welfare. All you sent a third party was one million naira a week after I came to your house you even instructed the police officer to shoot at me.

“All I ask from you is to be responsible for her, stop coming after my life, still coming after my daughter’s life, and leave out my fiance’s life too because he believes he is not safe with all that’s ongoing. I cannot drive freely on the highway without being attacked.

“All efforts to go legal proved abortive because those I even believe their chamber would be respected are jittery. They back out of the case even before it commences.

“At this level of my life, at this stage of the event, I care less about tonguelash because it’s only the living that can be cyberbullied.

“Oluomo, don’t kill me or my daughter. You have a lot of children but I have just this. Yes, you are powerful and influential but God is supreme.

“Be responsible for your daughter’s welfare. Stop sending people to attack me! Even if you have not killed me, you are already killing me

“My mental health is in a mess, my blood pressure rises every day…. Because of you, I live in fear.”