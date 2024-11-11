MC Oluomo Swears In As NURTW Nat’l President

Share

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has officially assumed office as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) during a swearing-in ceremony at the union’s national secretariat in Abuja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that MC Oluomo was elected on consensus during the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at the NURTW Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State, with participation from four Southwest states Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti, and Ondo after the position was zoned to the region.

The ceremony which took place on Monday in Abuja was attended by a large crowd, who accompanied him into the national secretariat.

At the secretariat, MC Oluomo was introduced to the National Administrative Council (NAC) and Central Working Committee (CWC).

The union’s Legal Officer, Mercy Ibeh, officiated the swearing-in, where Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede and Akeem Adeosun were also sworn in as Vice President, Southwest, and Trustee, respectively.

Akinsanya expressed his gratitude to union members and supporters, promising to uphold the NURTW constitution and lead the union to greater heights with a focus on member welfare and unity.

“I promised to lead the union to a greater height with the help of almighty Allah,” he said, emphasizing his commitment to calm and unity among members.

