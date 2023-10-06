MC Oluomo Now Acting NURTW S’West Zonal Chair

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Worker (NURTW), Lagos State Council, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has been appointed as the acting Zonal Chairman, South West zone 2 of the union. At the Zonal Quadrennial Delegate’s conference held in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday, Akinsanya was unanimously appointed as the acting Zonal Chairman of NURTW for the Southwest states.

The decision according to the transport workers came on the heel of the resolution reached due to the absence of the Zonal chairman, Chief Olalekan Folorunsho at the Zonal Quadrennial Delegate. The delegates also used the occasion to appeal to the Osun, Oyo and Ondo state governments to lift the ban placed on the union in their respective states.

Speaking, the NURTW Acting General Secretary, Com Kayode Agbeyanju said because the position of the zonal chairman cannot be in vacuum, hence, the need to elect the acting chairman. Agbeyanju added that Akinsanya would the Chairman of the union in acting capacity pending the election billed to hold in the next two weeks.

He said: “The Zonal delegate conference in session appreciates the governments of Ekiti and Lagos states for making the operation of the union functional in their respective states. “The session equally and specifically thanked the Ekiti State council for holding firm their belief and trust in the union, despite intimidation from all quarters to embrace the park management system.

“The conference in session extends its appreciation to the Lagos and Ogun state governments for their resolve to come back to the fold and mainstream of the union. “The meeting equally resolved to affirm the position of Alh.Musliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo as the Acting Zonal Chairman in the absence of the Zonal chairman, Chief Olalekan Folorunsho.

“The delegate conference in session subsequently passed the resolution that the duo of Ekiti and Lagos state did not meet the mandatory constitutional provisions to conduct the delegate election and consequently resolve to postpone to a new date of 19th October, 2023 for the completion of the process.”

Speaking, a leader of the union, Alhaji Nasiru Komolafe called on aggrieved members to forget the past and join the union in starting a new dawn. Also speaking, Alhaji Akinsanya promised to work towards moving the union forward just as he vowed to reunite all the warring members of the union, saying where there is unity there is always development.