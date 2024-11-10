MC Oluomo emerges NURTW National President

Share

Musliu Akinsanya popularly called ‘MC Oluomo’ has emerged as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) after a consensus election by union stakeholders and delegates. He emerged on Saturday evening at the Quadrennial Delegate Conference at its Zonal Secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State. Four South West States, including Ogun, Lagos, Ekiti and Ondo participated in the election after the position was zoned to the region by the national body.

The conference, which produced Akinsanya was supervised by the acting National President of the union, Aliyu Issa-Ore, who noted that the union’s constitution provided that the zone which turns it is to produce the presidentelect and present such person to the National Secretariat. Issa-Ore, who was represented by the Head of Finance, National Headquarters, Abuja, Mrs Adedamola Salam, applauded the southwest zone for complying with the constitution and electing Akinsanya as the president. The delegate also elected Tajudeen Agbede as its Vice President southwest and Akeem Adeosun, as trustee from the zone. After taking oath of office, Oluomo urged every member to allow peace reign reiterating his commitment to unity in the union. “I have forgiven everyone that offends me and I wished those I offend would forgive me as well. This is our union and we must be committed to its preservation. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood,” he stated.

