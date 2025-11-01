MC Oluomo Denies Owing Nollywood Actors After Tinubu’s 2023 Campaign

The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has denied allegations that he failed to pay Nollywood actors who participated in President Bola Tinubu’s 2023 election campaign.

MC Oluomo described the allegations as false and misleading, insisting that he personally financed the campaign and ensured that everyone involved was well taken care of.

Several Nollywood stars, including Fatai Adetayo (Lalude), Ronke Oshodi-Oke, and Ganiu Nafiu (Alapini), had accused the transport union leader of failing to fulfil the financial promises allegedly made to them during the campaign for Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lalude, in a recent podcast, claimed that MC Oluomo promised ₦1.5 million to each actor but failed to deliver after the campaign ended.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the group camped for over seven weeks, campaigning daily “without proper compensation.”

“At first, they gave us ₦10,000 daily for feeding, but even that was abruptly stopped. We trekked long distances every day while MC Oluomo followed in his car. In the end, we were completely abandoned,” Lalude alleged.

However, reacting in an interview with broadcaster and film producer Kola Olootu, on Friday, MC Oluomo dismissed the claims as baseless.

“I saw all their allegation videos, but I did not respond to them. All I know is that we did Tinubu’s campaign together, and anyone among them who did not get something out of the campaign should come out and say it,” he said.

“Nobody gave me money; I used my money to fund the campaign for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu because Tinubu is next to God and my mother in my life.

“I booked 140 hotel rooms for them during the campaign and paid ₦45,000 per room every day. I gave them money daily till the end of the campaign, and they spent two to three months in the hotel. Wouldn’t someone who stayed ten days without benefits have left?”

The NURTW boss also revealed that the actors celebrated his birthday during the campaign period.

“They even organised a birthday party for me. I came back from the U.S., and people told me to visit them in their hotel. When I got there, they surprised me with a birthday party,” he added.

MC Oluomo reiterated that he used his personal funds to sponsor the campaign and pledged to remain loyal to Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I used my personal funds for Tinubu’s campaign, and we will still do it again for the 2027 election. I won’t be discouraged by their allegations because I’m totally for Tinubu, and my priority is Tinubu’s victory in 2027,” he said.

Speaking on his strained relationship with the former NURTW National President, Tajudeen Baruwa, MC Oluomo acknowledged that Baruwa once supported his rise within the union but noted that their friendship later deteriorated despite multiple reconciliation efforts.