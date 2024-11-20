MC Oluomo Assumes Office As NURTW National President Amid Court Ruling

Share

Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo has assumed office as the National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

This move comes despite a recent ruling by a three-member appellate panel of the Court of Appeal in Abuja comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Okwy Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi, which upheld an earlier decision by the National Industrial Court (NIC) recognizing Ibikunle Baruwa as the legitimate NURTW President.

The appellate court’s judgment, delivered last week, declared MC Oluomo’s presidency invalid and awarded N100,000 in costs against him in favour of the respondents.

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has since urged the Federal Government to enforce the reinstatement of Baruwa.

Falana called on the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to uphold the court’s decision.

MC Oluomo, who was elected unopposed during a controversial election at the union’s zonal secretariat in Osogbo, has now taken over the office amidst the ongoing legal dispute.

This marks his first public declaration of leadership since the appellate court reaffirmed Baruwa as the legitimate leader of the NURTW.

The development has sparked debate across Nigeria, with legal experts and civil society groups emphasizing the importance of respecting judicial decisions to maintain law and order. It remains unclear how the federal government and relevant authorities will respond to this defiance of court orders.

