Mbume Traditional Council Tasks Otu To Reinstate Embattled Monarch

Mbume Clan traditional rulers in the Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State have called on Governor Bassey Edet Otu to reinstate the suspended paramount ruler of Etung Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Majesty Ntufam Dr Emmanuel Oru Ojong.

The call was made by clan heads in the council area after a stakeholder meeting at Bendeghe in the Etung local government area on Thursday.

The resolutions reached at the meeting were read by the clan head of Mkpage Nyarinka, Chief Fabian Emmanghe and his Bendeghe Ekiem counterpart, Ntufam Phillip Ojong Bissong, Mbume people appealed to the state Governor to obey the court order and reinstate the paramount ruler who was suspended by the immediate past administration of the state.

The previous administration led by Prof. Ben Ayade had on May 28, 2021, announced the suspension of the embattled paramount ruler Ntufam Dr. Oru Ojong over what he termed as “unwholesome activities” that threatened the peace and stability of the Etung council area.

He had said that he derived the power to suspend Ojong from the Cross River State Traditional Rulers Law No. 30 sub-section 2 (sic) of 2004.

The suspended monarch had, however, approached the court to challenge his suspension at the Càlabar High Court in suit No. HC/96/2022.

Justice Elias Abia of the High Court in Calabar ordered for reinstatement of the royal father in a judgment delivered by a high court sitting in Càlabar in March 2023.

The aggrieved Mbume people stated that the call for his reinstatement was for peace to reign in the council area.

Village Head of Ayuk Clan Bendeghe Ekiem, Etung LGA, Ntufam Phillip Ojong Bissong who also spoke for the Mbume People who constitute Bendeghe Ekiem, Abia and Etomi community in Etung LGA said, “You don’t replace a traditional ruler when he is still alive and allow another individual to be parading himself as paramount ruler.

“We can’t have two paramount rulers at a time. Two captains cannot steer the same ship.

“After his suspension, he went to court and secured a court judgment, unfortunately, the judgment was never executed.

“This is why we are also calling on the chairman Cross River State traditional ruler Council to join forces with the state government in the reinstatement of Etung paramount ruler.”

The Mbume traditional rulers however stated that they were not waging any war against Senator Bassey Edet Otu’s administration, instead they are seeking avenues to avert an impending crisis in the Local Government Area.