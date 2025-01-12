Mbu chides LG Chief over ‘Disparaging’ Comment

Share

A retired Assistant Inspector-general of Police, Mr. Mathew Mbu, has demanded public apology from the Chairman Obio/Akpor LGA, Rumuodomaya, Rivers State, Mr. Chijioke Ihunwo, over disparaging comments about him.

Mbu alluded to a statement where Ihunwo reportedly told journalists in Rivers State that the FCT Minister has engaged the Nigeria Police Force to dispossess Oginigba people of their market, and advised the policemen to remember Mbu, who retired into the oblivion after being used and dumped by politicians.

But in a letter to the council, signed by an associate of Mbu, Amb. Austen Yong in Port Harcourt, titled “Leave Mbu out of your Fights: A demand for Public Apology for Unprovoked Slander and Impinging on Mbu’s Reputation,” he said such disparaging statement was libelous against Mbu and should be withdrawn.

He said he knew Mbu for his consistency in character traits is as unassailable as his distinguished and unblemished record of service and believe that the chairman was quoted out of context, for which a redress and apology to that legendary cop are necessary.

He added that though serving as Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, was the lowest point of Mbu’s Police career, it also threw him up as a bold, courageous, independent-minded professional who served the Rivers people, rather than political interests, that he was falsely accused of by political propagandists.

“In all his postings as DPO, Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner Admin, Director, Police Education Directorate, CP Oyo State Command, CP Rivers State Command, CP FCT Command, AIG Zone 7, comprising FCT, Kaduna and Niger states, as at then, AIG Zone 2 Lagos, comprising Lagos and Ogun states and finally, Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos, point out one place where Mbu’s name was heard for the wrong reasons.

Yong, a former Supervisor of Education, Sports and Information; Supervisor of Health, Youths, Social Welfare and Women Affairs added that Rivers State nearly became his Achilles heel because he worked with a governor who saw the Commissioner of Police as an extension of his civil commissioners and private staff. And the no nonsense Mbu would have none of that.

He said Mbu, as CP Rivers received Award in Johannesburg, South Africa as the Best Crime Bursting Police Chief in West Africa, and the Rivers State Command as the best policed state in Nigeria as well as Mbu Award for Ethical Policing and Professionalism at the Armed Forces Command Centre in Accra Ghana, as CP, FCT in 2014.

Apart from the Nigeria Police Medal, NPM, Mbu holds the rarest police honour awarded to any policeman, dead or alive in Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Medal for Courage (NPMC), and carved a niche for himself as a builder while serving the NPF, such that even when retired unceremoniously, along with 20 others, he took government to court and was awarded N40 million damages.

