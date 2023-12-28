Mbongeni Ngema Dies In Auto Crash

The South African creator of the Whoopi Goldberg film, Sarafina, Mbongeni Ngema has reportedly passed away at the age of 68.

New Telegraph that he was a passenger in a car involved in a head-on collision which led to his untimely death.

Ngema’s family announced his death in a statement, revealing that he was killed in a head-on collision while returning from a funeral he had attended in Lusikisiki, South Africa. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

Ngema wrote and directed the iconic musical Sarafina!, a powerful portrayal of the Soweto uprising in South Africa and the struggles of young black students during apartheid.

The play was later adapted into a 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg and Leleti Khumalo, garnering international acclaim.

His family, colleagues, and fans are devastated by his sudden passing. “He was a beloved brother, father, husband, and patriot,” the family said in a statement.