MBNCWD DG Pledges Commitment To Women Empowerment, Participation In Governance

The Director General Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development (MBNCWD), Abuja, Dr Asabe Bashir, has reassured of the centre’s unwavering commitment to women empowerment and promoting their active participation in governance and decision-making.

Bashir who stated this yesterday at a one-day awareness creation on the existence of resource centre for women in governance and decisionmaking held at women development centre Maiduguri.

Said the programme marks a significant step in the collective journey towards empowering Nigerian women to take their rightful place in the leadership and decision-making structures of the nation.

Mrs Bashir urged women to take advantage of resource centres established for women in their various states, adding that these resource centres are not just physical spaces; that they are vibrant hubs of knowledge, support, and empowerment.

She said: “They are a testament to our belief that information is power, and that by providing women with the right tools and resources, we can unlock their leadership potential.”

