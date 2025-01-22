MBN Redefines Nigeria’s Future With Bold Partnership With Qoray

Share

In a groundbreaking step that amplifies the power of local innovation, Made By Nigerians (MBN) has announced its sponsorship of Qoray, a pioneering Nigerian enterprise at the forefront of sustainable mobility.

This partnership exemplifies MBN’s vision of positioning Nigeria as a global leader in innovation while addressing critical environmental challenges.

Qoray’s flagship creation, the Qoray Teak, is not just an electric vehicle; it’s a bold statement about the future of last-mile transportation.

This cutting-edge innovation is set to revolutionize eco-friendly mobility in Nigeria and beyond. As part of their collaboration with MBN, Qoray is embarking on an ambitious World Record attempt for the longest drive with an electric teak—a feat that promises to spotlight the limitless potential of Nigerian ingenuity on the global stage.

“At MBN, we’re not just celebrating Nigerian-made solutions; we’re championing a movement that redefines what it means to be a global innovator,” said Chidimma Okoli, Chief Project Officer at MBN. “Qoray’s vision is a perfect example of the ambition, creativity, and resilience that our platform seeks to elevate.

“Together, we are proving that Nigerian enterprises are capable of reshaping industries and setting new benchmarks for sustainability.”

MBN, already a thriving ecosystem of over 4,000 Nigerian entrepreneurs, continues to expand its impact through targeted programs that enhance brand storytelling, market positioning, and global competitiveness.

By supporting initiatives like Qoray, MBN ensures that Nigerian entrepreneurs are not just participants in the global market but leaders driving transformative change.

As Nigeria stands at the crossroads of economic and environmental transformation, MBN is leading the charge, inspiring confidence in local talent, and attracting local and international investors eager to partner in the next chapter of Nigerian excellence. Together with Qoray, MBN is setting a new standard for what Nigerian-made solutions can achieve, proving that the future is not just Made By Nigerians but powered by their unparalleled ingenuity.

However, MBN is a platform dedicated to celebrating and promoting Nigerian innovation, creativity, and excellence. Through strategic partnerships, impactful initiatives, and training programs, MBN highlights the ingenuity of Nigerian products, equips entrepreneurs to scale their businesses, and drives their global recognition.

Qoray, on the other hand, is a Nigerian company focused on revolutionizing transportation through sustainable mobility solutions. Its flagship product, the Qoray Teak, is a cutting-edge electric vehicle designed to provide efficient, eco-friendly last-mile transportation options.

