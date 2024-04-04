MBN Project Brings ‘Made By Nigerians T Fair’ To Kaduna Food Festival

The Made by Nigerians Project (MBN), dedicated to promoting and empowering homegrown brands, has announced that the Made By Nigerians Fair will be part of the upcoming Kaduna Food Festival. According to a press release, “the festival takes place from April 12 to 14 at Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna. This three-day celebration of Northern Nigeria’s rich heritage and cuisine promises an immersive experience for thousands of attendees.

“Expect 200+ exciting pop-up stalls, over 50 enticing restaurants, masterclasses led by food experts, stimulating competitions, and a captivating showcase of Arewa culture.” MBN’s Chief Product Officer, Ms. Chidimma Okoli, expressed her excitement about the collaborative effort with the Kaduna Food Festival, emphasising its potential to elevate Arewa brands.

She said: “This partnership with the Kaduna Food Festival perfectly embodies MBN’s mission. Together, we’ll create an unforgettable experience showcasing the best local businesses and a delicious culinary adventure. This collaboration follows the recent launch of the MBN Marketplace.” MBN is a pioneering initiative dedicated to promoting Nigerian entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation globally.