M’Belt Forum Leader Applauds Tinubu’s War On Insurgency

…Says appointment of Service Chiefs reasonable, working

National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr. Bitrus Pogu yesterday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s war on insurgency urging him to further give the military a free hand to operate giving them the right equipment to wipe out rampaging terrorists.

Besides, he applauded the President over the appointment of the present crop of Service Chiefs whose appointments he described as indeed reasonable.

Dr. Pogu who gave the commendation in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph, said the battle against insurgency was yielding positive results due to the political will of the Tinubu’s administration, and expressed optimism that the Nigerian soldiers have the capacity to confront the insecurity challenge bedeviling the country.

According to him, the ongoing rampant attacks, killings and kidnappings in the country were political battles allegedly perpetrated in certain quarters using religion to deceive poor children in the bushes to do the bidding of their masters so that they can impose themselves on Nigerians.

“So far I think the political will seem to be there more than when President Mohammadu Buhari was there and to the extent that yes, Military officers seem to be doing a bit better but I don’t think they have the total free will to do what they are supposed to do.

“Yes, there is a lot we are hearing happening in the North West and other areas, but we say no. As I am talking to you I am from Borno State, the operational headquarters of Boko Haram is still there, nobody has gone there.

“In fact, the road between Biu and Damboa still remains the Boko Haram territory nobody follows it unless you are willing to go to Boko Haram checkpoints. That means we have another country within Nigeria. People who have their authority, collect tolls on the roads and nobody does anything to them.

“Up till now, there is still much to be done unless the President come and said look go and pound that Boko Haram headquarters and let’s have Nigeria take over all ungoverned lands. At least, Tinubu’s appointment of Service Chiefs is quite reasonable and it appears they have started working but let the political will be there giving them directives and giving them the right equipment to do the job, our soldiers can do the job.

“I am telling you, give our soldiers free hands within a few weeks, it won’t take them up to a month there won’t be insurgents in the bushes. They have the capacity, unfortunately, it is the political will, we want him (Tinubu) to muscle political will.

“Anybody deceiving these boys in the bushes to come out and fight, nobody will come out and say they have been fighting. It is all political battles using religion to deceive poor children in the bushes to do their bidding for them so that they can impose themselves on Nigerians. It is all political”.

The MBF Leader, who also lamented the excruciating economic hardship the citizens are passing through arising from high prices of petroleum products and cost of food items, said President Tinubu was ill-advised on the decision to remove fuel subsidy, as he said: “His Advisers, I think didn’t do a good job”.

Alluding to the call by former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on opposition parties to come together to form a formidable force against the ruling government, Dr. Pogu welcomed the idea but noted that “it is not just coming together”.

“It is a good thing for them to come together but it is not just coming together. The opposition should serve as opposition, when the policy of the government is not right the opposition should speak out to checkmate the government and then we have a healthy democracy.

“Obi left PDP, Nyesom Wike felt disappointed and fought to ensure that the Presidency returned to the South and of course, PDP lost. So the issue is yes, if there is going to be a formidable opposition, the parties need to merge to form a credible opposition otherwise those people in the Labour Party who are looking for a better Nigeria will take people from PDP from APC to congregate in Labour and constitute what is a credible opposition in Labour in future”.