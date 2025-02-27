Mbeki To Chair 2025 Obafemi Awolowo Memorial Webinar March 6

Share

As part of its mandate to propagate the continuing relevance of the ideas of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation will hold the 2025 Awolowo Memorial Webinar on March 6, 2025.

The webinar, whose theme is “Our 21st Century World: Reflections and Projections”, will be chaired by former president of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Thabo Mbeki while the keynote speaker is the world renowned economist, innovative educator and global leader in sustainable development, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, currently the Director, Centre for Sustainable Development and who also holds a chair at the Columbia University in the United States.

A press statement by the Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Ambassador Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, states that: ” The 21st century has brought rapid transformations across all facets of human life, driven by technological innovation, economic shifts, and evolving geopolitical landscapes.

“This webinar, ‘Our 21st Century World: Reflections and Projections’, provides an interdisciplinary platform to reflect on these changes and explore forward-thinking strategies to navigate the challenges and opportunities of our times.

“With a focus on four critical sub-themes —The Economy, Technology (with special emphasis on artificial intelligence), The North-South Dynamics, and Africa’s Options for Development—the webinar will engage participants in robust discussions aimed at understanding the interconnected nature of global progress and disparities.

“The Economy will examine the evolving trends in global trade, financial systems, and economic policies, exploring how nations and regions can achieve sustainable growth amid uncertainty.

“Technology, particularly artificial intelligence, will be assessed in terms of its transformative impact on industries, governance, and daily life. We will delve into the ethical, economic, and societal implications of AI, as well as its potential to shape the future.

“The North-South Dynamics will explore the historical and contemporary relationships between the Global North and Global South, analysing patterns of power, dependency, and collaboration. Emphasis will be placed on fostering equitable partnerships for mutual growth.

“Finally, Africa’s Options for Development will spotlight the continent’s unique opportunities and challenges in an increasingly interconnected world. From leveraging technological advancements to redefining its role in global affairs, this sub-theme will propose actionable pathways for Africa’s progress.

“This virtual seminar invites policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and students to contribute insights, engage in dialogue, and propose solutions that reflect our shared responsibility for a sustainable and equitable future.

“Together, we will chart a course toward a world that balances reflection with projection, innovation with inclusivity, and progress with purpose.”

Four eminent personalities are also expected as guest speakers at the annual event, which is expected to be moderated by three eminent academics from foremost Nigerian universities

The speakers are the President, African School of Governance, Professor Kingsley Moghalu; the Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae, a Pan Africanist, right activist and lawyer, who is also the Managing Director Programs, Open Society Foundation Africa, Mr Brian Kagoro and a professor of Entrepreneurship and Digital Transformation at the Sheffield Business School, Sheffield Hallam, United Kingdom, Professor Seun Kolade.

The webinar will be moderated by three eminent academics from foremost Nigerian universities, including a retired professor of lnternational Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Professor Alade Fawole; a Professor Of Political Science from the same university, Professor Sat Obiyan and an associate professor and Director, Centre for Excellence in Teaching and Learning, University of Ibadan, Dr. Adedoyin Aguoru.

The event, which comes up on Thursday, March 6, at 6 pm (Nigeria time), can be accessed through Webinar ID: 899 5323 0234. The Passcode is: 650331

