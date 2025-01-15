Mbata Visits Otti To Consult, Cooperate With Govs

Share

The newly elected President General of the apex Igbo sociocultural Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta Mbata, has assured he would consult, collaborate and cooperate with Governor Alex Otti and other Governors within the domain of the organisation in the discharge of his duties.

Speaking during a private visit to Governor Otti, Mbata said, “We will come and pay an official visit with the new EXCO, but on a personal level, I thought that we should come and register our gratitude and tell you that we will consult, collaborate, and cooperate with you all the way.”

The Rivers State-born Ohanaeze President General acknowledged the roles played by Otti and other Governors in his emergence on Friday, January 10, 2025, in Enugu, and assured that the Ohanaeze leadership would work closely with him and the six others for the common good of all.

While commending Otti’s giant strides in Abia State, which he said was expected of him, he declared, “We are hoping that we would be able to tap into your wealth of experience as somebody well-grounded within the private and public spheres. Your approach and perspective to issues will be a lot more different”.

Responding, Governor, Otti, said his interest and that of his brother Governors, from the States that make up the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, was the development and unity of the people.

Otti expressed confidence that with Mbata’s antecedent, there was no doubt he would succeed in the office and assured him of the support of the governors of the seven states under Ohanaeze.

He re-echoed his belief that leadership is about the welfare of the people, hence, he prioritized payment of salaries on or before the 28th of every month, building roads, and extending infrastructure to rural areas to create access for easy movement of people and their services from one place to another.

The Governor declared that none of his colleagues had any personal interest in the organization’s leadership except the development and unity of the people. “So, if any of us comes to you to say, do something wrong, that person is stepping out of the line. We all agreed that this time around, Ohanaeze should be focused on uniting the people, creating that leadership of our heritage, so that we can all do well as a people”.

Share

Please follow and like us: