Mbappe’s Family Accept Record-Breaking €1bn Offer From Al Hilal

Mbappe, whose future at PSG has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, will be over a one-year contract as part of the deal, which would see him earn an eye-watering €700 million.

It contract would also allow him to join Real Madrid next summer.

Mbappe has previously stated that he wants to see out the remainder of his contract, which would allow him to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer. This deal would allow them to do that, although he would make a lot more money over the year, as would PSG.