Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has publicly expressed his support for fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba, as the 32-year-old midfielder prepares for a much-anticipated return to football with a two-year contract at AS Monaco.

Pogba, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, was previously handed a four-year doping ban, which was later reduced to 18 months, clearing him to return to competitive football as of March 2025.

In a major step forward, Pogba has now reportedly reached an agreement to join AS Monaco on a deal that will run until June 2027, pending medical clearance and final contract formalities expected to be completed this week.

Taking to Instagram, Mbappé posted a heartfelt message on his story, writing, “Pogback. Daghe Munegu.”

The phrase “Daghe Munegu” is a local Monegasque chant meaning “Let’s go, Monaco”, signaling Mbappé’s enthusiasm for Pogba’s comeback at the French Ligue 1 club.

Pogba’s move to Monaco marks a significant chapter in his career revival following stints at Manchester United and Juventus.

The midfielder will be looking to regain top form ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hoping to secure a place in the French national team.

With Pogba set to begin a new chapter in Monaco, and Mbappé offering his support, all eyes will be on the former Juventus star as he aims to reestablish himself on both the domestic and international stage ahead of the 2026 World Cup.