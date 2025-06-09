Mbappe Stars As France Beat Germany

Share

Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th international goal as France beat Nations League hosts Germany in their thirdplace play-off.

The captain finished well for the 45th-minute opener following a pass from Real Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

And Mbappe set up the second goal six minutes from time when he pounced on a mistake from Robin Koch and unselfishly squared the ball for Michael Olise to slot into the empty net.

Germany had their chances, though, with both a penalty award and a goal overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

First Karim Adeyemi was awarded a spot-kick after being brought down by France keeper Mike Maignan, but the Germany forward was instead booked for diving after a VAR check.

And then Deniz Undav’s effort was disallowed after Niclas Fullkrug was deemed to have fouled Adrien Rabiot in the build-up. Adeyemi also had three shots saved by Chelsea target Maignan, while Florian Wirtz struck a post.

Share