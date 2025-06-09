New Telegraph

June 9, 2025
  Home
  Sports
  3. Mbappe Stars As…

Mbappe Stars As France Beat Germany

Kylian Mbappe scored his 50th international goal as France beat Nations League hosts Germany in their thirdplace play-off.

The captain finished well for the 45th-minute opener following a pass from Real Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

And Mbappe set up the second goal six minutes from time when he pounced on a mistake from Robin Koch and unselfishly squared the ball for Michael Olise to slot into the empty net.

Germany had their chances, though, with both a penalty award and a goal overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

First Karim Adeyemi was awarded a spot-kick after being brought down by France keeper Mike Maignan, but the Germany forward was instead booked for diving after a VAR check.

And then Deniz Undav’s effort was disallowed after Niclas Fullkrug was deemed to have fouled Adrien Rabiot in the build-up. Adeyemi also had three shots saved by Chelsea target Maignan, while Florian Wirtz struck a post.

