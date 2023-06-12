The world is eagerly waiting for the final outcome of the many twists and turns in the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer saga over the years and it might have just taken its biggest one till date.

The Frenchman had signed a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants just last summer, but it looks like his time at the club might be coming to an end very soon, leaving Los Blancos with a decision to make.

The contract extension that Mbappe signed with PSG last summer was not a long one.

It was believed to be for two years with the option for a third.

And it looks like the World Cup winner has already decided that his future lies away from the French capital.

As reported by 90min, Mbappe has told PSG that he does not intend to sign a new contract with the club or stay there beyond 2024.

The Ligue 1 giants are believed to be shocked by the stickers decision.

Now, it does give PSG a decision to make of their own.

Either they can try to find a transfer move for Mbappe this summer or let him leave for nothing a year later.

However, Mbappe leaving for free would be a major blow for PSG.

As a result, it is likely that they will try to find him a new club this summer.

That would put Real Madrid in a difficult position though.

They are already look set to sign Jude Bellingham in a blockbuster deal and need to bring in a world-class striker to replace Karim Benzema.

It is a huge possibility that they could try to sign Mbappe as a centre-forward.

The transfer window is still very young so let’s see how things turn out.