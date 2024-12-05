Mbappe Reacts To Big Mistake After Missing Another Penalty

Share

Real Madrid striker, Kylian Mbappe, has taken full responsibility for his side’s 2-1 defeat at Athletic Club on Wednesday night.

Mbappe missed his second penalty in one week as the LaLiga champions suffered a fourth loss in their last seven games in all competitions.

Athletic took the lead thanks to Alex Berenguer’s effort in the 53rd minute.

Mbappe had the chance to level from the spot, but he stroked another weak shot that was saved by Julen Agirrezabala.

Madrid equalized in the 78th minute when Jude Bellingham fired home a rebound.

However, an error by Federico Valverde saw the ball break for Gorka Guruzeta to score the winner one minute later.

Writing on Instagram, Mbappe said: “Bad result. A big mistake in a match where every detail counts.

“I take full responsibility for it.

“A difficult moment but it’s the best time to change this situation and show who I am.”

