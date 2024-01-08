Mbappé Open To Premier League Move

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward, Kylian Mbappé will decide his club’s future in the next few weeks.

This is according to sources that Real Madrid and Liverpool are the most likely destinations should he opt to leave the French capital.

The France international’s contract at PSG expires in June and will not trigger his option for a one-year extension, meaning he is free to speak to other clubs about a summer move under the Bosman ruling

Long-standing admirers of Madrid remain the leading contenders for his signature. The club has tried several times to sign him since he was 11 years old, coming closest in May 2022 when they were convinced he had agreed to join before he decided to stay in Paris.

Despite reports in France on Monday that Mbappé has agreed to join Madrid, sources did not say an agreement has been found, and that there remains contact between the two parties.

READ ALSO:

Sources say that Mbappé has long been an admirer of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and the 25-year-old forward has not ruled out a move to the Premier League. However, a move to Liverpool could prove difficult, with the club unlikely to be able to afford his current wage of around €650,000 per week ($712,000).

Sources added that Mbappé could accept less money in his next contract should he leave PSG, but there will also be a significant signing fee for him to join as a free agent.

Financially, any potential move would likely revolve around the future of Mohamed Salah, who was subject to an offer from the Saudi Pro League last summer, although Mbappé is keen to decide his future soon, meaning timing could also prove to be a major stumbling block.

PSG remain very keen on retaining Mbappé, who is the club’s record goal scorer, but the club have agreed not to pay a substantial loyalty bonus of around €80m should he leave.

The club believes putting Mbappé at the heart of their project, as well as the good first season under manager Luis Enrique PSG at are top of Ligue 1 and into the Champions League knockout stages will be enough to encourage him to stay.