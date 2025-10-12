Mbappe, Konate Out Of France’s World Cup Qualifiers

France will be without Kylian Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté when they face Iceland on Monday in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, a match that could secure Les Bleus a spot in next year’s tournament.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that Mbappé, who captains the national team, held discussions with coach Didier Deschamps upon returning to the Clairefontaine training base on Friday night.

“The French team captain spoke with Didier Deschamps, who acknowledged his absence,” the FFF said.

According to the federation, Mbappé has been released to rejoin Real Madrid and will not be replaced in the squad. Hours later, the FFF also announced that Liverpool defender Konaté had been released to his club after failing to recover from a thigh issue.

Mbappé, who was already managing a minor right ankle injury picked up while playing for Real Madrid, aggravated the problem during France’s 3–0 victory over Azerbaijan on Friday in Paris. The forward opened the scoring but was substituted before full-time after taking two heavy knocks, one of them from Azerbaijan’s Rustam Ahmedzade.

Meanwhile, Konaté, who joined the national camp nursing a right thigh strain, did not feature in the win. The FFF said he underwent treatment and “a specific protocol” but would not recover in time for the trip to Reykjavik. His position is expected to be filled by Benjamin Pavard of Marseille.

Mbappé’s absence adds to France’s growing list of unavailable attackers, which already includes Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Désiré Doué, and Bradley Barcola — all sidelined due to injuries.

Despite the setbacks, France remain firm favourites to seal qualification, having maintained a flawless record so far in the World Cup qualifying campaign.