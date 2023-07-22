Mbappe Decides Next Move Amid Increasing Saudi Arabia Interests

Kylian Mbappe is being targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League following Paris Saint-Germain’s decision to try and sell the forward as soon as possible.

His contract at Parc des Princes expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and he has communicated that he will not be signing a new one.

PSG then informed Mbappe that he would be sold during this transfer window if he did not commit his long-term future to the club.

On Friday evening, Mbappe was told not to travel with the first team for their pre-season tour of Japan and that PSG had accepted they need to sell him this summer if they are to fetch a fee for him.

The Saudi Pro League recently appointed former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo as the division’s director of football, tasked with bringing further high-profile talent to the Middle East.

However, Mbappe is not interested in leaving Europe and has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is determined to have Mbappe at the club by the summer of 2024, though sources close to both Real Madrid and Mbappe deny claims from PSG that they already have an agreement in place.