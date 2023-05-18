New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Mbang Was A Great Leader, Unifying F Force – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has described the late Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang as a great leader who stood as a unifying force in the Christian community.

CAN in a condolence message signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh on Thursday in Abuja, noted that during his tenure as President of the association, Dr Mbang played a crucial role as the pioneer co-Chair of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

It reads: “The late Emeritus Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria was a great leader and a unifying force in the Nigerian Christian community, and his contributions to the growth and development of the Church in Nigeria will always be remembered.

“Dr. Mbang was one of the most forthright and courageous faith leaders of our time who meant well for his country, Nigeria; thus, dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity. His commitment to the gospel of Christ and his unwavering dedication to the unity of all Nigerians irrespective of our diverse reality as a people will always be remembered as a shining example to follow.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Methodist Church Nigeria, and the entire Christian community in Nigeria. We pray that God will comfort and strengthen them during this difficult time.

“His Eminence, Dr. Sunday Mbang will be greatly missed, but his life and legacy which we celebrate will continue to inspire us to work for the peace and unity of our nation and the world at large.

“As we mourn the loss of this great leader, we are reminded of the words of Jesus in John 11:25-26: “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die….” We take comfort in the fact that Dr. Mbang is now in the arms of our Lord and Saviour, and his memory will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in peace.”

