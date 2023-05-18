Mbang Sincere In Words, Actions – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has described the late former prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria Sunday Mbang, as one of the most patriotic Nigeria who was sincere in words and actions.

Obi in a condolence message to the family and the Methodist Church of Nigeria, said he received the sad news of the death of the former prelate with shock.

“He was a man known to be sincere in words and actions,” he said.

The LP flag bearer noted as a prelate, Mbang was one of the most patriotic Nigerians, who not only stood for what is right but also spoke truth to power without fear or favour.

“In my own case, when I was rigged out in the Anambra gubernatorial election in 2003, he was the first clergyman to publicly tell the president then, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that I won that election.

“I deeply appreciated my meeting with him in Akwa Ibom last December, where he said that God would use me to save Nigeria.

“His wise counsel, words of encouragement, and fervent prayers gave me strength and courage through the electoral process. The nation needs his prayers now more than ever; he truly loved Nigeria.

“I send my heartfelt condolence to the Mbang family, the Methodist Church of Nigeria, and the nation in general on the death of this patriotic Nigerian who lived an exemplary life. May God grant him eternal rest and comfort all who mourn him,” Obi said.