Mbang, Fearless Soldier Of Christ, Obasanjo Mourns Departed Prelate

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has mourned the death of the late Methodist Prelate, Dr Sunday Mbang, describing him as “a deeply pious man, a true critic and fearless activist in pursuit of the common good for the society”.

Obasanjo in a statement yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described Mbang’s death as a colossal loss personally to him and generally to the country. Reacting on the death of Mbang, Obasanjo said: “His death, no doubt, is a colossal loss to me personally.

I didn’t know he would soon leave us and depart to the great beyond as he was looking relatively well when I last visited him in Uyo on May 2, 2023,” he disclosed. Obasanjo added that he knew Mbang “as a fearless soldier of Christ, winning souls for the kingdom and despite having had a sprinkle of disagreements based on principles along the way, we often ended up disagreeing to agree and this has strengthened our friendship and brotherliness in Christ and enhanced my personal respect for him and what he stood for.

“Dr Mbang was a strong Sunday Mbang for the vulnerable, a sharp constructive critic of Nigeria’s political economy, a model and an example for Christians all over the world. “The priestly upbringing of young Sunday and his siblings by his pastor father, a disciplinarian, and his homely mother underpinned equipping him with the Word of God early in life and which stood him in good stead throughout his life and in service of God and man.

Obasanjo added that Mbang was known to have often demonstrated faith in the oneness and greatness of our dear nation, Nigeria, saying; “I savoured his prayerful support for my administration and he worked together with me in his capacity as the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to complete the National Christian Centre, which is one of our national monuments preserved and maintained for this generation and for generations yet unborn.