Mbamalu Valentine Unveils Clockwise Music

Lawyer and Business entrepreneur, Mbamalu valentine is excited to announce the unveiling of his music record label called Clockwise Music. According to Mbamalu who is often referred to as a business mogul and philanthropist in a brief interview said that objective of setting up Clockwise Music is to give young people in the society the chance to showcase their talent and managing it in the right direction.

“With the Clockwise Music, we are building a different generation that will appreciate values and morals. I want a record label that will build a generation of crime free society by building their artistic character and norms.

Among those , showcasing African culture to the world through music,” he said. He further stated that, considering many issues that affect music artistes, he is blessing Nigerian entertainment industry with yet another new record label that will focus on maintaining strong values and MORALS.

Mbamalu valentine is a lawyer, philanthropist and entrepreneur who measures in the oil and gas sector, mining and exploration industry. He has also worked in construction and real estate industry as well as the hospitality industry. The new record label is also set to announce the signings of artists.