Mbam To Nwifuru: Your Appeal Court Victory Revalidation Of Equity In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Mbam Stanley Lebechi has described the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Lagos on Friday on the March 18 governorship election which affirmed the election of Governor Francis Nwifuru as the revalidation of Equity in Ebonyi State.

Mbam stated this today in Abakaliki, the state capital in a statement on the Appeal Court verdict.

He congratulated Governor Francis Nwifuru on the victory at the Court of Appeal and opined that litigations by his opponents during the election couldn’t have truncated the masses’ voice as expressed in the general election for the governor.

: “It is another time of triumphant celebration as the people’s voice has been upheld.

“I therefore on behalf of my family, Management and Staff of Ebonyi State Ministry of Works and Transport, heartily congratulate the bearer of Ebonyi people’s mandate, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru on this reaffirmation of your April 2023 election victory by the appellate court”.

“This pronouncement of justice by the impartial jurists is proof that judicial principle in Nigeria is still actively conscious to the course of protecting the positive will of the masses”.

“It is indeed another milestone in Your Excellency’s journey to perfect liberation of Ebonyi people and revalidation of equilibrium in the State political structure.

“Your Excellency’s determination to take Ebonyi to the Next Greater Level cannot be truncated by distractions of litigations neither can such frivolities negate your People’s Charter of Need vision”.

“The people have spoken and your transparent dispositions shall always speak for you. Please accept our best wishes as you move ahead on your responsive path to dispense good governance to the people”, he stated.