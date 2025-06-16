Mbah’s Support Soars As Enugu First Lady Concludes State Tour

Share

The First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs. Nkechiyere Mbah, has concluded her familiarisation tours across the three senatorial zones of the state during which she received massive support and warm receptions from royal fathers, women groups, professional bodies, youths and political stakeholders.

This was even as she promised to empower more women and prepare them for economic opportunities through skills acquisition and vocational trainings, while also continuing to prioritise the education of the less-privileged children.

Speaking at Awgu, Enugu West Senatorial District, the First Lady, who had previously visited Amagunze and Nsukka, where she met with women, youths, and leaders of Enugu East Senatorial District and Enugu North Senatorial District, respectively, said the familiarisation tour was part of her commitment to reaching every part of the state and listening to the voices of the people.

She said: “This familiarisation visit is an opportunity to connect with you and understand your unique challenges and aspirations.

“It is also a chance to celebrate the unity and diversity that define our people. “I am deeply impressed by the spirit of togetherness and the collective efforts of your leaders and stakeholders, who have continually worked to promote peace and development in the zones.”

