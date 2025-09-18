Mbah’s Second Tenure Done Deal, Say Stakeholders

The people of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Enugu State, have declared Governor Peter Mbah’s reelection in 2027 a “done deal,” citing what they described as his superlative performance in just two years.

They made the declaration at Amagunze, headquarters of Nkanu East, during the grand finale of a statewide sensitisation campaign on the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise organised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

Speaking at the event, the State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Martin Chukwunwike, represented by Deputy Chairman, Barr. Steve Oruruo said the campaign was aimed at mobilising eligible voters to register and safeguard the developmental strides being recorded under Governor Mbah.

“We have seen the quality of governance in Enugu State that needs to be shielded by the masses. This governor has bridged the gap between government and the governed. His performance is so evident that even beyond party lines, the presidency has recognised his efforts. The governor has received two awards from the presidency, and Enugu was recently named the cleanest state in Nigeria, with a ₦100 million prize,” Oruruo said.

Former Deputy Governor, Dr. Sunday Onyebuchi, also described Mbah’s reelection as “a done deal,” adding that the ongoing projects across all wards and communities guaranteed massive voter support. “You can comfortably assume that Governor Mbah will get more than 90 per cent of the votes in Nkanu East,” he said.

Chairman of Nkanu East LGA and ALGON Enugu State chapter, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, said council chairmen across the state were fully committed to driving voter registration. “We are providing buses, catering for welfare, and mobilising people zone by zone. We do not discriminate on party basis. The goal is to ensure no eligible voter is left behind,” he explained.

Similarly, the Chairman of Nkanu West LGA, Hon. John Ogbodo, and Member representing Enugu East Constituency, Hon. Okey Mbah, urged citizens to seize the CVR opportunity to strengthen Enugu’s voting strength ahead of 2027.

Top government officials and party leaders, including Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Frank Anioma; PDP State Treasurer, Chief Patrick Okoh; Enugu East Zonal Chairman, Chief Nnamdi Nwafor; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mazi Uche Anichukwu, also praised Mbah’s developmental projects across the state, assuring that his second term was already secured.

Anichukwu, citing projects in Nomeh Ward, said: “From Smart Schools to primary healthcare centres, roads, bridges, farm estates, and appointments for our people, the governor has proven his commitment. By God’s grace and the support of Ndi Enugu, his second tenure is a done deal.”

Other dignitaries at the well-attended event included former Deputy Governor, Bishop Ralph Nwoye; Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Barr. Chimaobi Okorie; Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Ngozi Enih; Special Adviser to the Governor on Mining, Onyinye Samuel; and PDP Woman Leader, Hon. Peace Patrick, among others.

The event also featured the distribution of empowerment items to PDP Women Leaders from the 14 wards of Nkanu East by the Member representing Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Nnoli Nnaji.