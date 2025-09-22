Mbah’s Making Waves, Contractors Feel Safe In Enugu –Joint NASS C’ttee On Works

The Joint National Assembly (NASS) Committee on Works, which comprises the Senate and House of Representatives, has commended the transformations witnessed in Enugu State under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah, saying the governor’s approval rating was high both nationally and locally.

This was even as Mbah made a case for more accommodation of Enugu State in the 2026 budget and greater speed in the ongoing federal road projects connecting the state.

The team lead and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, Hon. Akin Alabi, conveyed the commendations during a working visit to Governor Mbah at Government House, Enugu, on the sidelines of its oversight tour of Federal Government road projects in Enugu State at the weekend.

He said: “While checking out these projects, these contractors kept saying, without asking or prompting them, the governor has been very helpful. “Security-wise, they feel very safe, they feel very much at home, and they said you have approved their right of passage. We know that if a governor wants to frustrate a project of the federal government in his state, he is going to frustrate it.

“But as a governor that cares for his people, you are not frustrating these projects, you are making them go on smoothly, and everywhere this Committee goes, we will continue to sing praise.

We will sing your praise to the floor of the House of Representatives, the floor of the Senate; everywhere we get the opportunity.” He vowed the Committee’s commitment to ensuring that federal road contractors delivered value for money.

Speaking, Mbah, while calling for speed, also pressed for special attention to Enugu State, given its place in Nigeria’s colonial and post-colonial history.

He said his administration was committed to road development and making life easier for federal contractors through necessary intervention, given the place of roads in growing the state from a $4.4 billion to a $30 billion economy in the next six years.

“For us, we understand the value of roads. We cannot talk about growing our economy exponentially without providing road infrastructure because it is the roads that connect the market, the people, industry and provide people the means to live in comfort and dignity. “We take road infrastructure very seriously here and we cannot do that in isolation.

That is why this committee is of utmost importance because we need to work in sync with the Federal Government.” Meanwhile, also present on the inspection visit were the Senate Minority Whip, Senator Osita Ngwu, and the Member representing Igbo-Eze Noth/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Agbo.