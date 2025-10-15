Mbah’s Defection To APC Reintegrates Ndigbo Into Mainstream Nigerian Politics –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that the defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reintegrated the Igbo into the mainstream Nigerian Politics. Tinubu, who spoke in a rally at Okpara Square, Enugu to receive Mbah, said that for long Ndigbo, a vibrant and major ethnic group in Nigeria, has been on the fringes of the nation’s political leadership.

The President, who was represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, led other stakeholders of the party, including the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu; Governor of Kwara State/Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Governor of Imo State/Chairman of Progressive Governor’s Forum, Hope Uzodimma, and a host of others, to welcome Governor Mbah into the party. Speaking, the President said, “Today is a great day in our great nation; indeed a great day for the Igbo nation.

“Ali Mazrui, the great Kenyan writer once described the Igbo as the Nigerian Jews; geographically mobile, economically enterprising and educationally ambitious.

“Sadly, in the last 10 to 12 years, Ndigbo, one of the most vibrant tribes in Africa, have been in the margins of Nigerian politics.” The APC National Chairman, who handed over the party’s flag and its symbol, the broom to Mbah commended the governor for taking the right decision.

On his part, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio described Mbah’s defection as “a journey that will bring more progress”. Speaking on behalf of the governors, Imo State Governor, Uzodimma, who doubles as Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum (PGF), said that APC members in Southeast are excited and very happy that Mbah was joining the party.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, stated that Mbah’s defection signifies that APC was going to take over the entire South East, “because Enugu State is the heartbeat of the South-east region.”

Also speaking, the Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu said that since the slogan of the state is “tomorrow is here”, it would be good that “tomorrow is here” should join the ruling APC.

In his remarks Mbah said that his decision to join APC was not a whimsical one but a collective decision of all. “We are affirming today to end fragmented politics in the South East and I want to form a stronger alliance that will make the voice of the region resonate at the national level,” he said.